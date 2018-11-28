× Packers hope to get back to winning ways against Cardinals at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers (4-6-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 2 at Lambeau Field. It is only the second time the Cardinals have played at Lambeau Field in December (Dec. 21, 1969). Sunday’s game is one you’ll see only on FOX6 — kickoff is at noon.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 28-9 all-time at home against the Cardinals during the regular and postseason, including wins in each of the last nine. Green Bay is 44-23-4 against Arizona during the regular season. The Packers have scored 24-plus points in seven of the last eight home games against the Cardinals, including eclipsing 30 points five times.

Arizona last played at Green Bay during the regular season in 2012, a 31-17 Packers victory.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 35-16 in the month of December (since 2006), a .686 winning percentage that ranks No. 3 in the NFL over that span.