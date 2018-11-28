LIVE: Stolen Cadillac being followed by police in Phoenix, AZ

Packers hope to get back to winning ways against Cardinals at Lambeau Field

Posted 10:18 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 28, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 16: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers (4-6-1) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 2 at Lambeau Field. It is only the second time the Cardinals have played at Lambeau Field in December (Dec. 21, 1969). Sunday’s game is one you’ll see only on FOX6 — kickoff is at noon.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 28-9 all-time at home against the Cardinals during the regular and postseason, including wins in each of the last nine. Green Bay is 44-23-4 against Arizona during the regular season. The Packers have scored 24-plus points in seven of the last eight home games against the Cardinals, including eclipsing 30 points five times.

Arizona last played at Green Bay during the regular season in 2012, a 31-17 Packers victory.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 35-16 in the month of December (since 2006), a .686 winning percentage that ranks No. 3 in the NFL over that span.