Police need help identifying suspects who punched and kicked victim, stole car keys

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a strong armed robbery that happened Wednesday, Nov. 14 near 27th and Loomis.

Police say the suspects kicked and punched the victim before taking the victim’s car keys. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects are described below:

Suspect #1 is a male, black with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black silk du-rag, and a black jacket.

Suspect # is a male, black, 5’07″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, and blue jeans.

Suspect #3 is a male, black, 5’07″ tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a zip-up winter jacket.

If anyone has information is asking to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

