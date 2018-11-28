× Recognize him? South Milwaukee police need help to ID bank robbery suspect

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police need your help to identify a person suspected of robbing the Associated Bank branch on S. Chicago Ave.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27. He apparently implied he had a weapon and obtained an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the bank.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a thin build, in his 20s to early 30s, wearing a dark-colored, hooded jacket or sweatshirt, dark jeans, and white and black athletic shoes.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, you are urged to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.