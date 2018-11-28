× Salvation Army will pay you to be a bell ringer for Red Kettle campaign

MILWAUKEE –The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County needs paid bell ringers for the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign season.

Officials say the bell ringers would be stationed at one of 120 different kettle sites throughout the county — and get paid between $8 and $9 an hour depending on the location. Interested applicants must be able to stay on their feet, in cold weather, for eight (8) hours at a time.

To apply, please visit one of our Worship and Community Centers below:

Milwaukee Citadel Corps Worship and Community Center , 4129 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee

, 4129 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee Cold Spring Church and Community Center , 2900 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield

, 2900 W. Coldspring Rd. Greenfield Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center , 8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek

, 8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek West Corps Worship and Community Center, 1645 North 25th Street, Milwaukee

Two forms of ID are required per applicant.