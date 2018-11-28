× 61-year-old man found dead on side of highway in Town of Raymond

TOWN OF RAYMOND — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Tuesday night, Nov. 27 in the Town of Raymond in Racine County. He has been identified as 61-year-old Keith Brown.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched to a report of a man lying on the east side of County Highway U, north of 7 Mile Road around 8:50 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man was determined to be deceased. The cause of death is still under investigation.

If you have any information, please call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-636-3323. Information can also be provided anonymously through Racine County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 262-636-9330, website at racine.crimestoppersweb.com.