Todd Carter pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed young man

MILWAUKEE — Todd Carter pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a young man.

The crash happened Sunday morning, Nov. 11. Allen was struck by a car at 3:23 a.m. as he was walking across the street near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee. The car left the area. Investigators say Carter was traveling more than 80 miles-per-hour before fatally striking 23-year-old Sedrick Allen and fleeing the scene.

Carter is charged with the following:

Hit-and-run – resulting in death

Second degree reckless homicide

The court on Wednesday found probable cause to bind Carter over for trial. He is due back in court again on Dec. 14.