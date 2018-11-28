LIVE: Stolen Cadillac being followed by police in Phoenix, AZ

Todd Carter pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed young man

Posted 11:10 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, November 28, 2018

Todd Carter

MILWAUKEE — Todd Carter pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a young man.

The crash happened Sunday morning, Nov. 11. Allen was struck by a car at 3:23 a.m. as he was walking across the street near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee. The car left the area. Investigators say Carter was traveling more than 80 miles-per-hour before fatally striking 23-year-old Sedrick Allen and fleeing the scene.

Fatal accident near Sherman and W. Capitol in Milwaukee

Sedrick Allen

Carter is charged with the following:

  • Hit-and-run – resulting in death
  • Second degree reckless homicide

The court on Wednesday found probable cause to bind Carter over for trial. He is due back in court again on Dec. 14.

Todd Carter

Related stories