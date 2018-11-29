× 2 men suspected of retail theft in Waukesha, police need help to ID them

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are seeking help to identify to suspects who they say committed retail theft at a Farm and Fleet on Monday, Nov. 26.

Officials said the vehicle they were seen in was a black Nissan Maxima — and that this case is related to other incidents in the surrounding area.

Contact Detective Koeppel at 262-524-3819 or ckoeppel@waukesha-wi.gov if you have information that could help investigators. You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers of Waukesha County at stopcrimewaukesha.com.