Appleton man arrested, accused of posing as a doctor

APPLETON — An Appleton man is accused of posing as a doctor.

The 32-year-old was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant on a medical building in Appleton. Investigators say they found evidence of an illegal medical practice.

WLUK reports investigators began looking into the man’s business after a report of suspicious services being offered by him under a false name. Officials say the man, while posing as a doctor, provided a variety of medical treatments and prescribed and dispensed medications to patients.

He has not yet been formally charged, but could face a count of practicing medicine without a license, among other charges.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with “Dr. Kyle Ellis,” posing as a licensed doctor or psychologist. Please call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, use the “REPORT” feature on the Appleton Police Department’s free phone app.