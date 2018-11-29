Dodge County officials need your help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kristen Lyons-Cloud was last seen Wednesday night, Nov. 28 in the Village of Lomira.

According to officials, between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Kristen and her family stopped at the Kountry Korner’s Gas Station on Church Street in the Village of Lomira. Kristen took off on foot from family and was last seen walking northbound on I-41.

Law enforcement attempted to locate Kristen — and footprints along the highway indicate that she was picked up by a passing motorist.

Kristen was last seen wearing a white long sleeve fleece shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white Nike Jordan shoes. Kristen did not have a coat or hat on at the time of the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding Kristen’s whereabouts, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 extension 4.