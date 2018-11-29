‘Joyful noise:’ See ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical’ at the Marcus Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Another festive show is taking the stage this holiday season -- and this one's for kids. Kasey spent the morning from the Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Center where "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is being performed.

About The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical (website)

The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. It's up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.

