Jury convicts Emmanuel Sanchez in fatal stabbing of Crystal Leopold

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found Emmanuel Sanchez guilty on Thursday, Nov. 29 in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, Crystal Leopold.

Sanchez of West Allis faced one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of knowingly violating a domestic abuse order/injunction, domestic abuse assessments.

Leopold was killed at a residence near 25th and Orchard in Milwaukee on Aug. 11, 2017. Just two days prior, a domestic abuse injunction had been issued against Sanchez. It was supposed to prohibit him from contacting Leopold for four years.