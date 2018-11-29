Officials: 2 hurt, 1 seriously following multi-vehicle crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Redford Boulevard and Paul Road in Pewaukee on Thursday evening, Nov. 29.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department was called the scene around 5:45 p.m.

Officials say a driver traveling southbound on Redford Boulevard, struck a southbound vehicle turning left onto Paul Road. A third vehicle waiting at a stop light was also involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s department says a 56-year-old man from the Village of Wales, was seriously hurt after being ejected from his vehicle and transported to Froedtert Hospital.

A 47-year-old man from the City of Franklin, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.