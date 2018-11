Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Nov. 29 on the city's northwest side.

It happened near 47th and Center around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances are still under investigation.