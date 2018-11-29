× Sheboygan PD: 2 persons may face charges, allegedly concealed body of overdose victim in crawl space

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police referred a number of charges on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for review. This in connection with an overdose death that happened on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Officials released information on Thursday that indicates a 16-year-old male and 29-year-old female could face charges in this investigation.

Sheboygan police responded to a residence near 13th and Michigan in Sheboygan on Sunday, Nov. 18. A citizen reported that somebody may have overdosed in the residence. Police conducted a search of the residence and no victim was located.

Two days later, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded a second time — after they received information from a citizen reporting the overdose victim may be concealed in the residence. Responding officers then located the body of a 30-year-old male victim concealed in a crawl space in the wall. That victim has been identified by authorities as Matthew Mercure.

Sheboygan Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 920-459-3333.