Silver Alert: Search is on for 61-year-old man missing from Hales Corners group home

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man missing since around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28. He is Timothy Ludorf.

Officials say Ludorf recently moved into a group home near 124th and Edgerton in Hales Corners. He is unfamiliar with the area and is from the City of Milwaukee. An area of interest for him is the neighborhood near 32nd and Sheridan in Milwaukee. He also has family in Cudahy.

Officials say Ludorf has medical needs, cognitive impairments and is nonverbal but will respond to yes/no questions with shaking his head.

Ludorf is described as a male, white, 6′ tall, about 200 pounds, with light brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and black flannel pajams pants, a gray t-shirt and brown slippers. He also wears glasses and has scruffy facial hair and a mustache, officials say.

If you can help officials located Ludorf, you are urged to call Hales Corners police at 414-529-6140.