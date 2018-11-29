Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Six Flags Great America is counting down the days until their newest season! John Krajnak, Director of Marketing, Six Flags Great America, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the transformation at the park and the Peppermint Swirl Ride.

About Holiday in the Park (website)

The thrill capital of the Midwest announces Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great America. Deck the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its first ever holiday extravaganza, select days November 23 -December 31. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great America offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting thrilling rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler.