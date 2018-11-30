Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 North -South Project
- Much work is happening on this stretch as we head into the winter.
- With some warmer temperatures forecasted for this weekend crews will be working day and night on concrete paving of the mainline.
Tuesday, December 4, and Wednesday, December 5:
Overnight Full Closure I-94 North WIS 142 to 7 Mile Road 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for traffic switch.
Thursday, December 6
- Weather permitting the team is targeting reopening I-94 Northbound to 3 lanes from WIS 142 to just north of WIS 20 (6.5 miles). Drivers should note that the entrance and exit ramps at KR and WIS 11 will remain closed until late December.
- Mid-December is targeted (weather permitting) for the reopening of I-94 Northbound to 3 lanes from WIS 20 to County G. We will be back to talk those specifics as well as sequencing of I-94 Southbound next week.