Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North -South Project

Much work is happening on this stretch as we head into the winter.

With some warmer temperatures forecasted for this weekend crews will be working day and night on concrete paving of the mainline.

Tuesday, December 4, and Wednesday, December 5:

Overnight Full Closure I-94 North WIS 142 to 7 Mile Road 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for traffic switch.

Thursday, December 6