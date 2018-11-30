× Brewers Clubhouse Sale gives fans a chance to snag some discounted merch ⚾

MILWAUKEE — Are you shopping for a Brew Crew fan this holiday season? You might want to swing by Miller Park for the 38th Annual Clubhouse Sale on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1.

“I came here because I have a great-nephew who’s majorly into sports,” said Lori Gerishcher from West Allis. “It’s nice to be able to shop for somebody who loves all of this.”

The sale will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on both days inside the visiting clubhouse at Miller Park. The popular shopping event features savings up to 80% off regular merchandise prices. Customers will receive a 2018 media guide or yearbook with every purchase, while supplies last.

“The have hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts,” said Amanda Olivier of Milwaukee. “Some of the sizes are limited, but you can just pick through it and find what you want.”

Fans even have the chance to pick up game-used Brewers Authentics like player and coach jerseys, game-used baseballs, bats, scorecards, helmets, bases and clubhouse name plates. Authenticated merchandise can be found inside the visiting clubhouse in the dugout.

The Brewers’ epic 2018 season led to a lower merchandise count this year — many items were already sold out.

“I’ve been here a couple of years ago, and did notice there was less stuff,” said Olivier.

The good deals often mean long lines and big crowds, and this year was no exception. Countless fans showed up to Miller Park to see what kind of memorabilia they could snag.

“I was here several years ago, where I stood in a long line that was out the door,” said Gerishcher. “It”s kind of the prices, an just to see what I can get.”

“There’s a little bit for everybody,” said Olivier. “One stop shopping.”

The Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages and Bernie Brewer will be available for photo opportunities on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. MVP tours of the ballpark will also be offered during the Clubhouse Sale on Saturday.