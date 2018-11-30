× Commuters take note: Wells Street bridge over Milwaukee River to open by 5 p.m. Friday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the Wells Street bridge rehabilitation project is going to be complete on Friday evening, Nov. 30.

The Wells Street bridge over the Milwaukee River has been closed since March 5 for structural, hydraulic, mechanical and electrical upgrades.

Wells Street will be open to through traffic from North Water Street to North 6th Street by 5 p.m.