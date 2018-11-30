MILWAUKEE -- The Bradley Center like you've never seen it before. See how the aging arena is helping people train to solve crimes. Evidence response teams, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.
CSI: Bradley Center?
-
‘Don’t know what it’s going to look like:’ Decisions loom over what will fill Bradley Center space
-
Fiserv Forum to help Bucks stay competitive on and off the court
-
‘Joyful noise:’ See ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ at the Marcus Center
-
‘An arena you can be proud of:’ Public steps inside Fiserv Forum after grand opening ceremony
-
Getting big Oscar buzz: Gino talks about new film ‘A Star Is Born’
-
-
Fans fill Fiserv Forum seats for Bucks 1st Green & Cream Scrimmage
-
As Fiserv Forum opens, attention shifts to Milwaukee arena district’s remaining space
-
Game 3 longest game in postseason history
-
What is in store for the Fiserv Forum’s grand opening
-
‘A beautiful thing:’ Young Milwaukee men invited to play in Midnight Basketball League
-
-
‘Halloween’ carves up another $32 million to top box office
-
‘We are thrilled:’ Fiserv Forum to hold ribbon cutting ceremony, open house on Aug. 26
-
‘Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday’ gets people back on the road — legally