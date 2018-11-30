Family, friends gather to mourn 13-year-old Sandra Parks, fatally struck by stray bullet

MILWAUKEE — A public visitation will be held on Friday afternoon, Nov. 30 for Sandra Parks.

Parks, 13, was in her bedroom at her home near 13th and Hopkins on Nov. 19 when gunfire from the streets came through her window, striking her.

The Parks visitation is happening from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee). A private funeral is being held on Saturday.

The two suspects charged in this case are Isaac Barnes, 26, and Untrell Oden, 27. Prosecutors say Barnes was the gunman in this case, and Oden helped him hide his guns.

Barnes faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge firearm into vehicle or building) and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is the alleged shooter in this case.

Oden faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The criminal complaint against the two men notes that both Barnes and Oden have prior felony convictions — Barnes for armed robbery in September of 2010 and Oden for armed robbery in April of 2011. In fact, Barnes was supposed to be in court Monday morning, but did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral expenses for Sandra Parks.