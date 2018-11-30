Party like it’s 1933! The Iron Horse Hotel is hosting a Repeal of Prohibition Celebration

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend you can party like it's 1933! Keanen Kopplin, the Iron Horse Hotel's food and beverage director, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about their Repeal of Prohibition Party.
Hosted by BJ Daniels
Saturday, Dec. 1., 7-11 p.m.
Dress the times in your flapper and dapper best
Bathtub-gin inspired cocktails
Music by DJ King James
Nickel Beer Tapping: 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
About Iron Horse Hotel (website)
The Iron Horse Hotel is the transformation of a 100-year-old warehouse into a one-of-a-kind Milwaukee hotel that delivers an authentic Milwaukee experience. As the industry’s first upscale hotel geared for business travelers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike, we meet the distinct needs of both corporate and leisure guests with special services, unparalleled amenities and 100 loft-style guest rooms at our luxury Milwaukee hotel.