Police: 17-year-old Beaver Dam girl missing for 30 days

BEAVER DAM — Police are searching for a 17-year-old Beaver Dam girl who has been missing for almost an entire month.

Kirsten Renata Stefanee Duarte was last seen on Nov. 1, 2018. She was seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie and brown moccasins. She has scars on both of her forearms.

“Please help us locate Kirsten,” the Beaver Dam Police Department posted on Facebook. “If you know where she is or someone you know has communicated with her, please let us know so we can follow up with that information.”

Officials describe Kirsten as a female, white, standing 5’1″ tall, weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about Kirsten’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.