Racing set to return to Milwaukee Mile for Father’s Day 2019

WEST ALLIS — The ARCA Midwest Tour website reports that racing is returning to the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis for the first time since 2015 when the IndyCar Series last hit the pavement.

ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models will be joined by other regional touring groups for a June 16, 2019 Father’s Day afternoon special event on the Mile.

The website says the headlining event will be “a 75-mile race for the ‘Stars and Cars’ of the ARCA Midwest Tour, a series which draws some of the best short track Late Model racers in the country.”

Joining the Super Late Models will be the Midwest Trucks, Mid-American Stock Cars and Upper Midwest Vintage Series. A practice day is planned for Saturday, June 15 with final practice, qualifying, preliminary events and feature racing getting underway at 1 p.m. on Father’s Day Sunday, with the main events to follow.

