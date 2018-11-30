Flood of reaction seen over the passing of former President George H.W. Bush
WASHINGTON — There is a flood of reaction about the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. He was 94 years old.
Below is a collection of statements on the president.
Gov. Scott Walker
“So sorry to hear of the death of President George Herbert Walker Bush. In 1988, I cast my first vote for President for him. I am proud of that vote today. He was a true gentleman and our country is better because of his service. Tonette and I send our love and prayers to the Bush family as America mourns the loss of one of our greatest patriots.”