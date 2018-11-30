Flood of reaction seen over the passing of former President George H.W. Bush

Posted 11:37 pm, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:33AM, December 1, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — There is a flood of reaction about the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. He was 94 years old.

Below is a collection of statements on the president.

Gov. Scott Walker

“So sorry to hear of the death of President George Herbert Walker Bush. In 1988, I cast my first vote for President for him. I am proud of that vote today.  He was a true gentleman and our country is better because of his service. Tonette and I send our love and prayers to the Bush family as America mourns the loss of one of our greatest patriots.”

