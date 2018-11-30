× Flood of reaction seen over the passing of former President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON — There is a flood of reaction about the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. He was 94 years old.

Below is a collection of statements on the president.

Gov. Scott Walker

“So sorry to hear of the death of President George Herbert Walker Bush. In 1988, I cast my first vote for President for him. I am proud of that vote today. He was a true gentleman and our country is better because of his service. Tonette and I send our love and prayers to the Bush family as America mourns the loss of one of our greatest patriots.”

George H.W. Bush: patriot, public servant, and President of the United States. Rest in Peace, 41. pic.twitter.com/lU0I3MXR6V — GOP (@GOP) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was a good man who served his country with honor, courage, humility and good cheer. RIPhttps://t.co/OsH5Vqqt5m — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 1, 2018

Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0COuk6veDV — flynavy (@flynavy) December 1, 2018

RIP to President George H.W. Bush, he represented our state and country with true honor and class. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/G1tYRdEbT9 — EverythingTX (@tx_everything) December 1, 2018

We are saddened to hear of the passing of President George H.W. Bush. We are thankful and honored that he loved country music and the Grand Ole Opry. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/17qn67l522 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 1, 2018

Spent a wonderful day at College Station back in 2011. George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your service sir. R.I.P. God bless pic.twitter.com/K4IGhd2hqD — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 1, 2018

Rest In Peace George H.W. Bush 🙏 We lost a true American hero today. Mr. President, thank you for your service to this country and to the Great State of Texas! You will be dearly missed by so many of us.#RIPGeorgeHWBush #AmericanHero pic.twitter.com/8TOA8cnamL — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) December 1, 2018

“We are a nation of communities… a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” -George H. W. Bush Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cVmFnIi9HJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2018