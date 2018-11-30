Rise from the ashes: Grand opening ceremony to be held for Sherman Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning from the grand opening of the Sherman Phoenix. It was built on the site of the former BMO Harris Bank that was damaged in a fire after violent protests broke out in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood in August 2016.

About The Sherman Phoenix (website)

The Sherman Phoenix is a model for healing our city by generating positive economic and social returns in communities of color. As the unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood demonstrated, we must invest in inclusive pathways to economic opportunity for our neighborhoods and families to thrive. The Sherman Phoenix will offer high-quality space for small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities. It will include much-needed community spaces to curate art exhibits, film showings and cultural events. Join us in supporting the positive possibilities!