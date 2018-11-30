× Students hospitalized after school bus driver falls asleep, hits tree

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. — Two students were injured when a school bus slid off the road and slammed into a tree Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. along Doll Road north of Heath Road in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township. The school bus was carrying 16 students and a substitute bus driver from West Branch-Rose City Area Schools.

The Ogemaw County sheriff said a girl suffered a fractured collarbone and a boy suffered a broken leg. The other 14 students were taken to the hospital as a precaution either on another bus or by parents.

The bus driver was not injured.

Police say a video recording from a camera inside the bus shows the 33-year-old driver allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. He was driving about 30 to 40 mph when the bus went off the road.