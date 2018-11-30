Will these pillows make you sleep better?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So many people look for a pillow that feels right in the store but a squeeze can only tell so much. You actually have to lay on it for 10 -15 minutes before your neck sinks into the pillow. And because everybody’s body is different Consumer Reports says there’s no one size fits all. For example, cervical pillows claim to alleviate neck pain. Experts Consumer Reports has spoken to say that a cervical pillow can help relieve neck pain but a lot of it depends upon fit. If that pillow is too high or too low it can affect the way that your neck is laying on it and cause more pain.

Another mistake people tend to make is over-correcting what’s wrong with their current pillow. If they have a pillow that’s too flat or too soft they might go out and look for one that’s a lot fuller and firmer or they’ll sleep on too many pillows and that could upset the natural curve of their neck. Instead, Consumer Reports recommends that people find a pillow that fits their sleep position.

In this story Consumer Reports: Do Specialty Pillows Really Work?

If you’re a back-sleeper Consumer Reports found one of the specialty wedge pillows may be an option. If you have snoring or sinus issues that wedge pillow can elevate your

head and might relieve some of that pressure. Side-sleepers have more options but you still want to make sure your pillow is properly supporting you. Four inches off

the mattress is the best way to maintain the natural curve in your head and your neck. Consider firm or extra firm pillows made from memory foam or latex to keep your head at the proper angle.

Consumer Reports says no matter where or which type of pillow you buy, check the return policy to make sure you can return it if it doesn’t work for you.

