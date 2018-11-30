× Pewaukee woman charged in fatal, wrong-way crash scheduled for plea, sentencing

WAUKESHA — A 24-year-old Pewaukee woman is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 30 in connection with a fatal, wrong-way crash on Highway 164 in September 2017. The accused is Abby Dominski.

Dominski was charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of OWI, causing injury (first offense).

According to the criminal complaint, first responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. Monday after learning of an SUV that had gone into a ditch and no one inside was responding to the 911 caller. Deputies found a vehicle in the ditch and another was found on the east side of the roadway, still partially on the pavement. In that vehicle, deputies said they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat with one arm hanging out the window. She was unresponsive, and later identified as 44-year-old Candace Franckowiak. An autopsy determined she died from multiple injuries in the crash.

Deputies found Dominski inside a badly damaged Cadillac SUV at the scene. A paramedic reported that Dominski vomited multiple times while being taken out of the SUV. The paramedic said the vomit smelled like alcohol. Dominski was flown to Froedtert Hospital and investigators went there to interview her hours after the crash.

When asked whether she remembered what happened, the complaint says Dominski said “no.” She initially told investigators she had “two to three vodka lemonades,” and said “I didn’t have that much to drink.” Investigators noted that she was “extremely dazed” and “her eyes were only half open,” and were red and glassy. She wasn’t aware that she was in a crash, and said she thought “she swerved a little bit into the other lane, but couldn’t provide any other details.”

When asked if she remembered anything leading up to the crash, the complaint indicates she said she was at a Brewers game with her boyfriend. Deputies said she refused to take a breath test and she was eventually arrested for OWI. She eventually agreed to let investigators take a sample of her blood, which was sent to the state crime lab.

Dominski is scheduled for her plea/sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. FOX6 News will update this post as soon as more information is available.