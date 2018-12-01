× 1 who contracted Legionnaires’ disease in Madison has died

MADISON — University Hospital in Madison says one of five patients who contracted Legionnaires’ disease has died.

Spokeswoman Lisa Brunette says the patient who died also had other severe health problems. A fifth case of the disease was discovered Thursday at UW Hospital. St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison also has reported a case of Legionnaires.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Jennifer Miller says the St. Mary’s patient had no contact with UW Hospital and contracted the disease in the community.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria typically present at low concentrations in tap water. Brunette says UW Hospital finished extensively chlorinating its water system to kill the bacteria Thursday. The State Journal reports one of the four patients initially diagnosed at UW Hospital has been discharged.