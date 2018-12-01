× Admirals’ 4-game winning streak snapped by Texas Stars

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 4-1 loss to the Texas Stars on Friday night, Nov. 30 at Panther Arena. The defeat also marked the first time the team had lost on home ice since Nov. 9.

The Stars scored the first four goals of the game with the first coming on a power-play marker at 14:32 of the first period on Eric Condra’s eighth tally of the season. Adam Mascherin scored Texas next two tallies, both of them coming in the second period and then picked up their fourth of the night 8:52 into the final from courtesy of Joel L’Esperance.

Matt Donovan gave the Admirals some hope when he fired a one-timer over the right shoulder of Landon Bow with exactly three minutes to play in the third period. It was Donovan’s team-leading ninth goal of the season and seventh on the power-play.

However that was as close as the Admirals would get as the Stars held tight the rest of the way for the victory.

Texas outshot the Admirals in the game 31-24, while both teams record a goal on the power-play.

The Admirals begin a four-game road trip Saturday night, Dec. 1 when they visit the Rockford IceHogs.

Milwaukee’s next home contest is not until Wednesday, Dec. 11, when they host Grand Rapids at 7 p.m.