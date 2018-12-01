× Brett Favre hoodwinked by anti-Semitic group in deleted video clip

MILWAUKEE — Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre mistakenly shared an anti-Semitic message on a viral smartphone app after being misled by a group of anti-Semitic internet users.

Favre’s message was accidentally shared on Cameo, an app that allows consumers to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities and sports figures.

In a Facebook post, Favre explained that he’s fulfilled over 50 Cameo video requests without incident. “Since I match service dogs with military veterans who have PTSD, I assumed that the request stemmed from my interest in veterans affairs and recorded the message,” said Favre.

According to Buzzfeed News, the message was as follows:

“Brett Favre here with a shoutout to the Handsome Truth and the GDL boys. You guys are patriots in my eyes. So keep waking them up and don’t let the small get you down. Keep fighting too and don’t ever forget the USS Liberty and the men and women who died on that day. God bless and take care.”

A few days later, Favre learned the request came from an anti-Semitic group who reposted the video, implying that Favre endorsed their mission.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Favre on Facebook. Favre announced he will be donating his $500 commission to charities supporting the “fight against hate and bigotry.”

Favre condemned the group’s actions and intentions in the rest of his Facebook post, which can be read below.