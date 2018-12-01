× ‘Celebrating the legacy for 35 years:’ Students perform speeches in We Energies’ Dr. MLK Jr. contest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee students on Saturday, Dec. 1 supported the hopes and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. one speech at a time.

“Celebrating the legacy for 35 years” was the theme of the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest through We Energies.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade reflected on King’s legacy and how it relates to themselves and the world around them.

FOX6 News talked with a fifth-grader, who said his speech was about making the world a better place.

“We’re human beings. We’re all human beings. Even though we might be different skin colors, we’re all the same,” said Avery Stewart, Samuel Clemens Elementary School.

The awards ceremony will be held in January.