Death investigation: Man found in Kenosha apartment

KENOSHA — Police are currently investigating a homicide that took place near 15th St. and 39th Ave. in Kenosha.

On Friday, Nov. 30, officers responded to a call to an apartment in the 3800 block of 15th St. around 10:40 a.m. Upon entering the building, officers found a deceased man who lived inside the apartment.

According to officials, the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are gathering information and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.