Gov. Walker orders flags fly at half-mast in honor of the late George H.W. Bush

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker ordered flags to half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in honor of former President George Herbert Walker Bush.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 30, 2018.

George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 late Friday night, Nov. 30. The former president lead the nation through the end of the Cold War, and prior to his presidency, served in World War II.

“Therefore, I, Scott Walker, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of this State, do hereby order that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin shall be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations of the state of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Walker in a media release.