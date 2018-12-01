Grafton World War II veteran honors President George H.W. Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- A World War II veteran honored former President George H.W. Bush on Saturday, Dec. 1.

FOX6 News spoke with Jerry Frank from Grafton -- about how he was going to be honoring the president's legacy on the day of his passing.

Not only are they both World War II veterans, they share another connection.

"I really feel sorry that he passed away today because he was born in the same year I was, 1924," Frank said.

In honor of the 41st president, Frank and his friend lowered a flag to half staff.

Governor Scott Walker issued that order until Dec. 30.