‘I love you too:’ George HW Bush’s last words were spoken to his son, George Bush

HOUSTON, Texas — Former President George H.W. Bush spoke his final words in a phone call with his son, former President George W. Bush, a source familiar with Bush’s final hours told CNN.

In their conversation on speakerphone, the son told the senior George Bush that he had been a “wonderful father.”

His father’s reply — and final words — were: “I love you too.”

The elder Bush’s final words were first reported by The New York Times.

In his last hours, Bush was asked whether he wanted to go to the hospital, according to a source familiar. He had been hospitalized multiple times this year since his wife Barbara Bush’s death on April 17, and he had been dealing with a number of health issues over the years, including having a form of Parkinson’s disease.

The former president answered “no.”

Instead, Bush said that he was ready to go and be with Barbara, his wife of 73 years, and their late daughter Robin, who died of leukemia as a child.

Bush, 94, died late Friday at his home in Houston surrounded by his family, including his son Neil Bush and wife Maria, his best friend and former Secretary of State James Baker, and his grandson Pierce Bush.

The official schedule of memorial services for the former president was released Saturday evening.

An arrival ceremony involving both the House and Senate will be held at 3:45 p.m. CT on Monday at the US Capitol, where Bush will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public can pay their respects to the 41st president from 6:30 p.m. CT Monday to 7:45 a.m. CT Wednesday.

On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for an 10 a.m. CT memorial service.

President Donald Trump designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning, the White House said.

The former president will also lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, where Bush lived, from 6:45 p.m. CT Wednesday until 6 a.m. CT Thursday. A second memorial service for Bush will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. CT Thursday.

Bush will then be taken by a motorcade procession to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest.

The arrival ceremony at Texas A&M University will be at 3:45 p.m. CT and will be followed by another ceremony and the interment at 4:15 p.m. CT at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Both Bush’s wife Barbara and their daughter Robin are laid to rest on the library’s grounds.

A tribute website for Bush has been set up on which funeral details will be posted.

In lieu of flowers, the Bush family has requested that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

To honor the former president, the international nonprofit Points of Light, founded by Bush, invited the public to celebrate Bush by giving a day of service in his memory.