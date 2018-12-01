× ‘Looked like a tornado’: 6-year-old girl, grandfather injured when car slammed into restaurant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a minivan crashed into a Chinese restaurant in north St. Louis County Friday evening, Nov. 30.

A dark colored Chrysler Town and Country damaged the front entrance of a Lisa Chop Suey just past 4 p.m. on Jennings Station Road after slamming into the building.

“It was just very scary. It looked like a tornado with all the debris flying… saw the car coming in — and it was just really scary. I have never ever been in a situation like that before,” said Amy Earl, an employee at Lisa Chop Suey.

Police said that there were up to six employees and two customers, a 6-year-old girl and her grandfather inside. Both customers were sent to the hospital.

Video from inside the restaurant recorded the aftermath.

As the van attempted to reverse out of the building, a man shouted: “Do not move! Turn the car off!”

Co-owner Victor Ton said he was terrified after learning about the crash. He said he sends condolences to the family.

“Prayers go out to those who are affected. We are very sorry and hope to rebuild,” said Ton.

The driver of the van, a 70-year-old woman, is reportedly an employee at the restaurant, officials said.

She was taken into custody for suspected driving while intoxicated.