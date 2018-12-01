× Man convicted on federal charges after pointing pistol at mail carrier who sprayed his pit bull

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was convicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he threatened a mail carrier.

David Polnitz, on Nov. 27, was found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm and forcibly assaulting, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a United States Postal Service mail carrier, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, on June 27, 2017, a letter carrier was attempting to deliver mail, when Polnitz’s unrestrained pit bull charged him. Fearing for his safety, the letter carrier followed procedure — spraying the pit bull with USPS-issued dog spray.

Prosecutors said when Polnitz was notified about this by his spouse, he pointed a pistol at the mail carrier. The U.S. attorney said in a news release the letter carrier identified Polnitz, among other ways, by his distinctive “Pepsi blue” contact lenses.

Polnitz was previously convicted of second degree recklessly endangering safety and robbery with use of force.

In this case, he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, a maximum term of supervised release of six years, and a maximum fine of $500,000.