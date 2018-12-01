Obamas praise service of former President George H.W. Bush

Posted 12:04 am, December 1, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush sits in a wheelchair as U.S. President Barack Obama (R) escorts him into the East Room during an event at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Praise is coming in for former President George H.W. Bush from another member of that club.

The office of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said Bush’s life was “a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey.”

The Obamas credited him with “expanding America’s promise to new immigrants and people with disabilities. Reducing the scourge of nuclear weapons and building a broad international coalition to expel a dictator from Kuwait. And when democratic revolutions bloomed across Eastern Europe, it was his steady, diplomatic hand that made possible an achievement once thought anything but – ending the Cold War without firing a shot.”

They said: “It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.”

