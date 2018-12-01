× President Trump orders federal offices closed Wednesday ‘as a mark of respect’ for George HW Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C — President Donald Trump is ordering federal offices to be closed Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

President Trump signed an executive order Saturday, a day after Bush’s death, directing federal agencies and departments to close “as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States.”

President Trump had already proclaimed Wednesday a national day of mourning.

The White House announced Bush will be honored with a state funeral and said President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend a service at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Congressional leaders have said Bush will lie in state in Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.