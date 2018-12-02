× ‘Absolutely stunned:’ Preschool classroom assistant served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Officials with the Hawaii Health Department said a classroom assistant mistook Pine-Sol for apple juice while serving snacks to children.

An inspection report said the assistant took the Pine-Sol off a kitchen cart while preparing snacks and filled cups with it. A classroom teacher smelled the Pine-Sol and stopped students from drinking it.

CNN affiliate KHON reports EMS officials evaluated three students who took small sips of the cleaning liquid, but none of them needed treatment.

One parent whose child was in the class said she was shocked a mistake like that could happen.

“Stunned. Absolutely stunned. My first reaction is wondering why they would store the two in the same part of the building,” said Andrea Ganote.

Officials with the Hawaii Health Department said each year, about a dozen people accidentally ingest Pine-Sol, and half are children.

If someone gets sick — you should call a poison control hotline.