'Christmas Vacation' inspired holiday decor prompts calls to 911

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas decorations at the Heerlein family home in Austin, Texas have led to 911 calls!

The family put up the display for a contest — purchasing a dummy online and positioning a ladder beneath it to look like it’s tipping over.

It’s a recreation of the scene from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while putting up Christmas lights.

The display was too realistic for some! The Heerleins said someone rushed to help, thinking the dummy was a real person in distress. They called 911, along with about a dozen others.

Since then, the family has added a sign to the bottom of the display that explains it’s a Christmas decoration, for anyone who might be concerned.

They said they were giving the man who rushed to help a $500 gift card to show their appreciation for his caring spirit.