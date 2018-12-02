× ‘Freshen Up’ tour: Paul McCartney will play Lambeau Field in summer of 2019

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced during Sunday’s Packers vs. Cardinals game that international recording star Paul McCartney will play Lambeau Field in the summer of 2019, according to our partners WLUK in Green Bay.

There was speculation the famous singer would play Lambeau next summer when a Facebook ad popped up this fall that McCartney would include Green Bay as part of his “Freshen Up” tour.

There’s no word on how much tickets will be or what date he will perform.

In September, a Facebook ad prompted speculation McCartney would play in Green Bay.

McCartney’s “Freshen Up” tour is scheduled to stop in Madison June 6. That show is already sold out.

The Packers will release more information on Dec. 4.

The last concert at Lambeau Field was Billy Joel in June 2017.