Packers face off against the Cardinals at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals today at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at high noon, and the stakes are even higher for the Green Bay Packers as they hope to make it into the playoffs.

The Pack have lost four of their five last games, and they’re trailing both the Bears and the Vikings in the NFC North. The good news is, the Packers haven’t lost at home yet — all their wins have been at Lambeau, with one tie.

There was a lot of action in the first quarter, albeit no scoring. The pigskin went back and forth between the Packers and the Cardinals, and quite a few players fell to the ground. At the end of the quarter, the score was still 0-0.

The Packers made their first score in the second quarter after Aaron Rodgers made a 13 yard pass to Davante Adams.

The Cardinals scored a touchdown around the 5:00 mark in the second quarter, leaving the score tied head-to-head at 7-7.