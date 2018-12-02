× Police: 3 shot, 2 dead at home in Village of Darien in Walworth County

DARIEN — Three people were shot and two died at a home on Walworth Street in the Village of Darien early Sunday, Dec. 2.

According to Delavan police, just after midnight, a call came in regarding shots fired at the home on Walworth Street near Madison Street in Darien.

A male victim was found dead outside the home, with what police said was a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said a female was found with a gunshot wound and a second male was found dead in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

The female was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

No one else was hurt.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

The victims have not been identified.