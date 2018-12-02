× Report: Mike McCarthy could be picked up by Cleveland Browns after Hue Jackson firing

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fired Head Coach Mike McCarthy after the loss Sunday, Dec. 2 at Lambeau Field to the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals — and FanSided.com is reporting McCarthy could possibly be headed to the Cleveland Browns.

According to the FanSided.com report by Matt Verderame Sunday evening, the Browns began a search for their next head coach in late October after Hue Jackson was fired — and sources have told FanSided.com the “Browns are already working on whether they will hire McCarthy.”

FanSided.com notes that McCarthy has ties to Cleveland’s front office.

