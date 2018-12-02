Report: Mike McCarthy could be picked up by Cleveland Browns after Hue Jackson firing

Posted 7:32 pm, December 2, 2018, by , Updated at 07:33PM, December 2, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Head Coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines in the first half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fired Head Coach Mike McCarthy after the loss Sunday, Dec. 2 at Lambeau Field to the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals — and FanSided.com is reporting McCarthy could possibly be headed to the Cleveland Browns.

According to the FanSided.com report by Matt Verderame Sunday evening, the Browns began a search for their next head coach in late October after Hue Jackson was fired — and sources have told FanSided.com the “Browns are already working on whether they will hire McCarthy.”

FanSided.com notes that McCarthy has ties to Cleveland’s front office.

CLICK HERE for more from FanSided.com.

Related stories