State Patrol confirms multiple injuries in crash on I-41 SB near Bristol

BRISTOL — A crash closed lanes on I-41 southbound near County Highway ML (Mile Marker 348.4) near Bristol in Kenosha County Sunday night, Dec. 2 — and officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed it involved multiple injuries.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened around 7:15 p.m.

WisDOT cameras in the area showed a very large law enforcement presence, and traffic backups in the area.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the crash is believed to have involved three vehicles, including possibly a squad. They were working to determine the extent of injuries at the scene.