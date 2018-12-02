The Joy of Toys brings holiday-themed fun to the Milwaukee Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's no better time of year to spend time with family than around the holidays. Kohl's invites families to the Milwaukee Art Museum five times per year for awesome activities, and their Sunday, Dec. 2 event, The Joy of Toys, is no exception.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Kohl's Art Generation: The Joy of Toys (website)

Celebrate the art of play, with a modern twist. Take inspiration from the colorful and creative objects in Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America. Meet a game designer, and make your own toys, including spinning tops. Use your imagination as you stroll through Carton City, a town made of cardboard boxes. Please enable Javascript to watch this video