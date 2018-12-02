× Wisconsin GOP preparing to move ahead with limiting Democratic power

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are preparing to move ahead quickly on a series of lame-duck proposals designed to move the 2020 presidential primary, restrict early voting and weaken both Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul and Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

A public hearing is set on the measures Monday afternoon, with a committee vote to follow immediately. That would allow both the Senate and Assembly to take up the measures Tuesday, a month before Evers is to replace Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Evers scheduled a news conference at a law firm office in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon to discuss the proposals.

Legal challenges are likely to some of the changes being sought, including limiting early voting to no more than two weeks before an election and giving the Legislature the power to intervene in legal cases.